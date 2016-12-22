CPT China subsidiary to start production in July 2017

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 22 December 2016]

Fujian Hua Chia Cai, a China-based wholly owned subsidiary of TFT-LCD panel maker Chunghwa Picture Tubes (CPT), is constructing a 6th-generation TFT-LCD factory with a monthly production capacity of 30,000 glass substrates in southeastern China, with installation of production equipment scheduled for January 2017 and production to kick off in July of the year, according to CPT.

Fujian Hua Chia Cai will focus first-phase production on 5.0- to 5.5-inch HD handset-use panels based on a-Si TFT-LCD manufacturing process as well as HD and Full HD panels for use in tablets and other devices based on IGZO TFT-LCD technology, CPT said. CPT has undertaken trial production of IGZO TFT-LCD panels at a factory in northern Taiwan, the company noted.

After the factory starts production, CPT will shift production of handset- and tablet-use panels form factories in Taiwan to the factory and then focus production in Taiwan on automotive display panels and touch panels, the company indicated.

For production in the second phase at the factory, CPT plans to produce AMOLED panels based on IGZO back planes, the company noted. In preparation, CPT plans to invest EUR900,000 (US$935,840) to acquire licensing of AMOLED technology from a joint venture established by Netherlands-based research organizations TNO and IMEC, CPT noted.