Digitimes Research: Taiwan makers to ship over 304 million small- to medium-size panels in 2Q17

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 16 May 2017]

Taiwan-based TFT-LCD panel makers will together ship 304.278 million small- to medium-size panels during the second quarter of 2017, an increase of 2.8% on quarter and 13.0% on year, according to Digitimes Research.

Of the shipments, 84.5% will be a-Si TFT-LCD panels and 15.5% LTPS (low-temperature poly-Si) units, Digitimes Research indicated.

In terms of application of panels, smartphones and feature phones will account for 78.6% of the shipments, automotive displays for 6.4%, tablets for 4.2%, digital cameras for 2.3% and PNDs (portable navigation devices) for 2.2%.

HannStar Display will account for 37.0% of the shipments, followed by Chunghwa Picture Tubes with 27.7% and Innolux with 21.7%.