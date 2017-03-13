China makers to expand AMOLED panel capacities, says PIDA

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 13 March 2017]

China-based panel makers, in view of fast growing demand, will set up or expand production capacities for AMOLED panels, with eight factories to be completed or expanded in 2020, according to Photonics Industry & Technology Development Association (PIDA).

BOE Technology, China Star Optoelectronics Technology, Tianma Micro-electronics, EverDisplay Optronics (Shanghai), Kunshan Govisionox Optoelectronics and Royole will all develop their AMOLED facilities.

The eight factories will have combined monthly production capacity of 335,000 glass substrates, equivalent to annual capacity of 4.02 million glass substrates, PIDA noted. The combined capacity, even if fully utilized, will be far lower than Samsung Display's annual capacity of over 100 million glass substrates by 2020, PIDA indicated. Therefore, Samsung Display is expected to dominate global supply of AMOLED panels over the next 3-5 years, PIDA said.