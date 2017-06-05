Taiwan solar-grade silicon wafer makers decrease domestic supply

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 5 June 2017]

Taiwan-based solar-grade crystalline silicon wafer makers, which are unable to compete with China-based makers due to high slurry-based slicing costs, have increased exports of solar-grade crystalline silicon bricks (unsliced wafers) and accordingly reduced domestic supply of sliced wafers to solar cell makers by at least 50% since the second quarter of 2017, according to industry sources.

Gigastorage has exported 70% of its output of solar-grade crystalline silicon bricks and stopped slurry-based slicing, the company said. However, Green Energy Technology, although increasing exports of solar-grade crystalline silicon bricks, has maintained domestic supply of wafers, the company noted.

Due to decreased wafer supply, Taiwan's self-efficiency has dropped from 50% to 20-30%, the sources indicated. Many Taiwan-based solar cell makers have sought supplies of solar-grade high-efficiency polycrystalline silicon wafers from China, but supply is currently short of demand in the China market, the sources noted.