Gigastorage running at full ingot growing capacity
Nuying Huang, Hsinchu; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 8 June 2017]

Solar-grade polycrystalline silicon wafer maker Gigastorage has fully utilized production capacity for polycrystalline silicon ingot growing and about 70% ingots are from export or outsourced orders, according to company chairman Jimmy Chen.

Gigastorage is shifting from slurry-based slicing to diamond wire-based slicing, which has reached a monthly capacity of wafer million wafers, Chen said.

Long-term supply contracts for polysilicon have expired allowing Gigastorage to reduce material costs since current contract prices are much higher than spot market prices, Chen indicated.

In view of fast growing demand for diamond wire in China, Gigastorage has invested in a diamond wire maker established in Yancheng, eastern China, via its subsidiary Giga Solar Materials. The diamond wire maker currently has 10 production lines with monthly capacity of 30,000km, and will expand capacity to 60,000km by adding five lines each month in June and July.

Gigastorage has set up a subsidiary specifically for investment in PV power generation. The subsidiary has completed PV power-generating stations with total installation capacity of 36MWp. In addition, the subsidiary has invested in PV power-generating stations with total installation capacity of 50MWp in the Philippines, with 10MWp to be completed in July and 40MWp at the end of 2017, and another 19MWp in western Japan, with completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2018.

Viewing that demand for PV power generation in Taiwan is taking off, the subsidiary has a goal of investing in PV power-generating stations with total installation capacity of 100MWp in Taiwan in 2018.

Categories: Green energy Solar

Tags: capacity Gigastorage

Companies: Gigastorage

