GET seeks to form diamond wire alliance
Nuying Huang, Taoyuan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 28 September 2017]

Poly-Si solar wafer maker Green Energy Technology (GET) is inviting Taiwan-based fellow makers to form an alliance for jointly adopting the diamond wire process, according to company president Swean Lin.

The alliance is expected to be facilitate joint R&D of black silicon technology and help enlist government help in disposal of wastewater resulting from diamond wire process, Lin said, adding except the slicing process, the alliance members will remain independent in ingot growing and wafer sales.

Diamond wire process is about 20% lower than the one using slurry in production cost, and GET will rent diamond wire equipment in China for the time being, Lin said, adding all slurry slicing capacities around the world will be replaced with diamond wire capacities by the end of 2018, Lin indicated.

China-based solar wafer makers, due to government subsidization for production equipment, used to enjoy more competitive production cost, resulting in losses to Taiwan makers for a few years, Lin noted. However, China has cut subsidies and tightened environmental protection regulations, reducing their competitiveness against Taiwan firms, Lin indicated.

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs marks up feed-in tariffs by 6% for PV power stations and rooftop systems consisting of high-efficiency mono-Si modules. This is unfair to Taiwan-based wafer maker, Lin complained.

Among Taiwan-based wafer makers, only AUO Crystal produces mono-Si wafers and thus the markup actually benefits mostly China-based mono-Si wafer makers, Lin explained, recommending the markup be based on power generated by PV modules.

