GET September revenues hit 14-month high

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 5 October 2017]

Solar poly-Si wafer maker Green Energy Technology (GET) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.138 billion (US$37.6 million) for September, hitting the highest monthly level since August 2016 and increasing 1.71% sequentially and 59.10% on year.

The growth was mainly due to product price hikes. GET is likely to report profits for September, paving the way for the company to swing back to profitability in 2017 from five consecutive years of losses, industry observers said.

Currently, poly-Si wafers from diamond wire slicing and slurry slicing and poly-Si bricks account for 30%, 40% and 30% respectively of the consolidated revenues. The proportions are expected to change to 50%, 25% and 25% respectively by the end of 2017.

GET posted consolidated revenues of NT$3.177 billion for the third quarter, growing 23.05% sequentially and 23.69% on year, and those of NT$8.386 billion for January-September slipped 33.55% on year.

GET president Swean Lin.

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, October 2017