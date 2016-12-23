International prices for solar-grade wafers struggle to reach US$0.9 in 2017, says Danen Technology chairman

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 23 December 2016]

International quotes for a solar-grade polycrystalline silicon wafer in 2017 are unlikely to reach the relatively high level of US$0.90 seen in the first half of 2016 due to oversupply, and are expected to peak at US$0.80 when demand is relatively strong, according to chairman and president James Fang for solar-grade polycrystalline silicon wafer maker Danen Technology.

Global annual production capacity for solar-grade crystalline silicon wafers in 2016 is estimated at 80-90GWp and corresponding demand at 70GWp, leading to average capacity utilization of about 80% in the first half of 2016 and about 50% in the third quarter, Fang said.

The global PV market has been in oversupply for a few years which will continue because total production capacity will at least remain flat, but total PV installation demand is expected to decrease from 27-30GWp in 2016 to 20-25GWp in 2017 in China, from 8-10GWp to 6-8GWp in Japan and remain at 9-10GWp in the US, Fang noted. However, total PV installations in India will increase from 5GWp in 2016 to 8-10GWp in 2017.

Danen Technology currently has an annual production capacity of 330MWp and capacity utilization dropped from 81.8% in the first half of 2016 to 66.7% in the third quarter, Fang said. Demand rebound in the fourth quarter and prices have slightly risen to US$0.65-0.70/wafer, Fang noted.

Danen Technology saw a net operating profit in the first half of 2016 but most of it was eroded in the third quarter, Fang indicated. As prices are at a low level, it will be difficult to see a net operating profit in the fourth quarter, Fang said. In order to minimize net operating losses, Danen will stop production and shipments if prices fall below cost, Fang noted.

