International prices for solar-grade wafers struggle to reach US$0.9 in 2017, says Danen Technology chairman
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 23 December 2016]

International quotes for a solar-grade polycrystalline silicon wafer in 2017 are unlikely to reach the relatively high level of US$0.90 seen in the first half of 2016 due to oversupply, and are expected to peak at US$0.80 when demand is relatively strong, according to chairman and president James Fang for solar-grade polycrystalline silicon wafer maker Danen Technology.

Global annual production capacity for solar-grade crystalline silicon wafers in 2016 is estimated at 80-90GWp and corresponding demand at 70GWp, leading to average capacity utilization of about 80% in the first half of 2016 and about 50% in the third quarter, Fang said.

The global PV market has been in oversupply for a few years which will continue because total production capacity will at least remain flat, but total PV installation demand is expected to decrease from 27-30GWp in 2016 to 20-25GWp in 2017 in China, from 8-10GWp to 6-8GWp in Japan and remain at 9-10GWp in the US, Fang noted. However, total PV installations in India will increase from 5GWp in 2016 to 8-10GWp in 2017.

Danen Technology currently has an annual production capacity of 330MWp and capacity utilization dropped from 81.8% in the first half of 2016 to 66.7% in the third quarter, Fang said. Demand rebound in the fourth quarter and prices have slightly risen to US$0.65-0.70/wafer, Fang noted.

Danen Technology saw a net operating profit in the first half of 2016 but most of it was eroded in the third quarter, Fang indicated. As prices are at a low level, it will be difficult to see a net operating profit in the fourth quarter, Fang said. In order to minimize net operating losses, Danen will stop production and shipments if prices fall below cost, Fang noted.

Danen Technology chairman and president James Fang

Photo: Digitimes, December 2016

