Zhonghuan Semiconductor lowers mono-Si solar wafer price

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 13 April 2017]

Zhonghuan Semiconductor, the second largest China-based maker of solar-grade monocrystalline silicon wafers, has lowered quotes by US$0.02 per wafer, according to China-based media reports.

The price reduction is because Zhonghuan has expanded production capacity to increase supply and material cost has decreased since polysilicon prices dropped in March. Zhonghuan has expanded monthly production from 60 million wafers originally to 70 million and will further expand it to 150 million by the end of 2017.

Currently, China-based makers' quotes for mono-Si solar wafers range from US$0.81 to US$0.84.

The largest China-based fellow maker Xi'an LONGi Silicon Materials, viewing that global supply of mono-Si solar wafers is still short of demand, will not lower quotes for the time being. However, as LONGi is expanding monthly production capacity from 120-130 million wafers in early 2017 to 240-250 million in the third or fourth quarter of the year, the company is likely to decrease quotes as early as June.