China solar-grade crystalline wafer makers mull extension to semiconductor-grade wafers
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 14 April 2017]

Viewing that semiconductor-grade silicon wafers have been in short supply and consequently prices have risen significantly, some China-based solar-grade crystalline silicon wafer makers are considering extending into the segment, according to industry sources.

The makers are hesitant due to the risky investment and there is still potential for growth in demand for solar-grade monocrystalline wafers, the sources said.

While solar-grade wafer customers are concerned about prices, semiconductor-grade buyers care much more about quality, the sources noted.

Among China-based solar-grade monocrystalline silicon wafer makers, Zhinghuan Semiconductor also produces semiconductor-grade wafers.

