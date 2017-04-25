GCL-Poly Energy shifting to black silicon technology ahead of schedule

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 25 April 2017]

The largest China-base solar-grade polycrystalline silicon wafer maker GCL-Poly Energy Holdings is gradually replacing conventional manufacturing with a process based on black silicon technology and, in view of potential growth, will speed up the replacement to have production entirely based on black silicon technology by the end of 2017, according to industry sources.

While solar-grade polycrystalline silicon ingots are sliced into wafers using slurry wire, diamond wire should be used to slice black silicon wafers to maximize energy conversion efficiency, the sources said. Thus, GCL-Poly Energy is replacing slurry wire with diamond wire along with transitioning its manufacturing process.

Due to short supply of solar-grade monocrystalline silicon wafers, project undertakers setting up PV power-generating stations in China are inclined to adopt PV modules made of solar cells made from black silicon technology-based polycrystalline wafers, the sources noted. These wafers cost 10% more than conventional models but have higher energy conversion efficiency, the sources indicated.

In addition to black silicon technology, GCL-Poly Energy has used polycrystalline ingot growth methods to produce ingots of which 90-100% are similar to monocrystalline ingots, and wafers sliced from such ingots are dubbed G3. In comparison with monocrystalline wafers, G3 wafers have slightly lower energy conversion efficiency but production cost is significantly lower.