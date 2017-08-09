Taipei, Thursday, August 10, 2017 12:14 (GMT+8)
GET suffers net loss per share of NT$1.63 for 1H17
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 9 August 2017]

Solar-grade crystalline silicon wafer maker Green Energy Technology (GET) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.582 billion (US$85.0 million), gross margin negative 8.09%, net operating loss NT$351 million, net loss NT$448 million and net loss per share of NT$1.08 for the second quarter of 2017, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$5.209 billion, gross margin negative 8.83%, net operating loss NT$744 million, net loss NT$675 million and net loss per share NT$1.63 for January-June.

GET on August 8 also reported consolidated revenues of NT$921 million for July, increasing 12.03% on month but decreasing 23.78% on year, and NT$6.130 billion for January-July, dropping 45.56% on year.

In addition to solar-grade crystalline silicon wafers, GET has produced light-weight PV modules with glass covers replaced with covers coated with waveguide materials. Light-weight PV modules are fire-retardant, do not reflect sunlight, are resistant to water and corrosion and are suitable for floating PV systems.

GET will raise additional paid-in capital through issuing up to 80 million new shares for private placement, with parent company Tatung being one of the target subscribers.

GET

GET has reported loss for 1H17
Photo: Digitimes file photo

GET: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2017 - Jul 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Jul-17

921

12%

(23.8%)

6,130

(45.6%)

Jun-17

822

(9.4%)

(35.4%)

5,209

(48.2%)

May-17

907

6.4%

(47.5%)

4,387

(50%)

Apr-17

853

(8.5%)

(52.1%)

3,480

(50.6%)

Mar-17

932

8.7%

(47.7%)

2,627

(50.1%)

Feb-17

858

2.3%

(51.5%)

1,695

(51.4%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017

