GET suffers net loss per share of NT$1.63 for 1H17

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 9 August 2017]

Solar-grade crystalline silicon wafer maker Green Energy Technology (GET) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.582 billion (US$85.0 million), gross margin negative 8.09%, net operating loss NT$351 million, net loss NT$448 million and net loss per share of NT$1.08 for the second quarter of 2017, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$5.209 billion, gross margin negative 8.83%, net operating loss NT$744 million, net loss NT$675 million and net loss per share NT$1.63 for January-June.

GET on August 8 also reported consolidated revenues of NT$921 million for July, increasing 12.03% on month but decreasing 23.78% on year, and NT$6.130 billion for January-July, dropping 45.56% on year.

In addition to solar-grade crystalline silicon wafers, GET has produced light-weight PV modules with glass covers replaced with covers coated with waveguide materials. Light-weight PV modules are fire-retardant, do not reflect sunlight, are resistant to water and corrosion and are suitable for floating PV systems.

GET will raise additional paid-in capital through issuing up to 80 million new shares for private placement, with parent company Tatung being one of the target subscribers.

GET: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2017 - Jul 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jul-17 921 12% (23.8%) 6,130 (45.6%) Jun-17 822 (9.4%) (35.4%) 5,209 (48.2%) May-17 907 6.4% (47.5%) 4,387 (50%) Apr-17 853 (8.5%) (52.1%) 3,480 (50.6%) Mar-17 932 8.7% (47.7%) 2,627 (50.1%) Feb-17 858 2.3% (51.5%) 1,695 (51.4%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017