GET suffers net loss per share of NT$1.63 for 1H17

Solar-grade crystalline silicon wafer maker Green Energy Technology (GET) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.582 billion (US$85.0 million), gross margin negative 8.09%, net operating loss NT$351 million, net loss NT$448 million and net loss per share of NT$1.08 for the second quarter of 2017, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$5.209 billion, gross margin negative 8.83%, net operating loss NT$744 million, net loss NT$675 million and net loss per share NT$1.63 for January-June.
GET on August 8 also reported consolidated revenues of NT$921 million for July, increasing 12.03% on month but decreasing 23.78% on year, and NT$6.130 billion for January-July, dropping 45.56% on year.
In addition to solar-grade crystalline silicon wafers, GET has produced light-weight PV modules with glass covers replaced with covers coated with waveguide materials. Light-weight PV modules are fire-retardant, do not reflect sunlight, are resistant to water and corrosion and are suitable for floating PV systems.
GET will raise additional paid-in capital through issuing up to 80 million new shares for private placement, with parent company Tatung being one of the target subscribers.
GET: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2017 - Jul 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jul-17
|
921
|
12%
|
(23.8%)
|
6,130
|
(45.6%)
Jun-17
|
822
|
(9.4%)
|
(35.4%)
|
5,209
|
(48.2%)
May-17
|
907
|
6.4%
|
(47.5%)
|
4,387
|
(50%)
Apr-17
|
853
|
(8.5%)
|
(52.1%)
|
3,480
|
(50.6%)
Mar-17
|
932
|
8.7%
|
(47.7%)
|
2,627
|
(50.1%)
Feb-17
|
858
|
2.3%
|
(51.5%)
|
1,695
|
(51.4%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017