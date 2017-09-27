GET to raise capital

Nuying Huang, Taoyuan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 27 September 2017]

Solar wafer maker Green Energy Technology (GET) has disclosed it has decided to issue new shares in two phases to raise capital via private placement.

With Tatung - GET's parent company - being the major target subscriber, the first-phase private placement aims to raise NT$600 million (US$19.9 million), GET said, adding 75% of the funds will be used for operation and repaying bank loans and 25% for renting diamond-wire equipment in China.

GET will start the first-phase fund-raising by the end of 2017, and hope to introduce international PV makers as new shareholders in the second phase.

GET has annual capacity of 1.25GWp for growing poly-Si solar ingots, with 40% of them sliced into wafers using slurry method and less than 30% using diamond wire currently. The remaining ingots are directly sold.

By renting diamond wire equipment in China, GET expects to raise the diamond wire segment's output to 50%, with slurry coming down to 25%.

GET and solar cell maker Gintech Energy have set up a PV module joint venture Gintung Energy, respectively holding 30% and 36% stakes. Gintung is utilizing 80% of its annual production capacity of 180MWp at present and expects to raise its utilization rate to 90-100% in October. Gintung plans to expand capacity by 100MWp in second-half 2018.

GET president Swean Lin.

Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, September 2017