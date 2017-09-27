Taipei, Friday, September 29, 2017 01:52 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
27°C
GET to raise capital
Nuying Huang, Taoyuan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 27 September 2017]

Solar wafer maker Green Energy Technology (GET) has disclosed it has decided to issue new shares in two phases to raise capital via private placement.

With Tatung - GET's parent company - being the major target subscriber, the first-phase private placement aims to raise NT$600 million (US$19.9 million), GET said, adding 75% of the funds will be used for operation and repaying bank loans and 25% for renting diamond-wire equipment in China.

GET will start the first-phase fund-raising by the end of 2017, and hope to introduce international PV makers as new shareholders in the second phase.

GET has annual capacity of 1.25GWp for growing poly-Si solar ingots, with 40% of them sliced into wafers using slurry method and less than 30% using diamond wire currently. The remaining ingots are directly sold.

By renting diamond wire equipment in China, GET expects to raise the diamond wire segment's output to 50%, with slurry coming down to 25%.

GET and solar cell maker Gintech Energy have set up a PV module joint venture Gintung Energy, respectively holding 30% and 36% stakes. Gintung is utilizing 80% of its annual production capacity of 180MWp at present and expects to raise its utilization rate to 90-100% in October. Gintung plans to expand capacity by 100MWp in second-half 2018.

Green Energy Technology

GET president Swean Lin.
Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, September 2017

Realtime news

  • Taiwan market: IoT services to be available soon

    Before Going to Press | 4h 30min ago

  • Sanan sells stake in Epistar

    Before Going to Press | 4h 31min ago

  • Toshiba inks JPY2 trillion deal to sell memory chip biz to Bain Capital-led group

    Before Going to Press | 4h 31min ago

  • HTC to launch HTC U11 Plus in 4Q17

    Before Going to Press | 4h 31min ago

  • SMIC, Sanechips announce NB-IoT solution

    Before Going to Press | 4h 32min ago

  • Diode maker Eris looks to revenue and profit growth in 2018

    Before Going to Press | 4h 33min ago

  • Jinko Solar secures PV module orders from Foxconn

    Before Going to Press | 4h 34min ago

  • Hinge maker SZS production capacity to up over 40% in 2018

    Before Going to Press | 4h 34min ago

  • Asustek captures 45% share of global branded motherboard market

    Before Going to Press | 4h 36min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link