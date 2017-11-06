GET to quit slurry slicing for wafers in December

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 6 November 2017]

Silicon wafer maker Green Energy Technology (GET) will reportedly suspend the use of slurry slicing to process ingots into wafers in December 2017, according to industry sources.

As indudtry leader Motech Industries terminated recently its slurry slicing process, and is encouraging 200 corresponding employees to transfer to its PV module business unit, the PV industry is concerned about how GET will dispose of about 120 employees working for at the slurry slicing unit, the sources said.

In comparison with China-based makers' aggressive replacement of slurry slicing with diamond wire slicing to increase output, Taiwan-based silicon wafer makers have lagged behind in such replacement, the sources noted.

Currently, many Taiwan-based makers are slicing ingots into bricks and then outsourcing diamond wire slicing to China-bases companies, and due to transportation costs and customs tariffs, few of wafers sliced in China have been shipped back to Taiwan, reducing the supply of silicon wafers in the local market, the sources indicated.

Among Taiwan-based poly-Si wafer makers, Gigastorage will lead fellow companies for the adoption of diamond wire slicing and will complete the replacement at the end November 2017.