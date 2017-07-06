Taipei, Friday, July 7, 2017 00:58 (GMT+8)
Green Energy Technology sees decreased June revenues
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 6 July 2017]

Solar-grade polycrystalline silicon wafer maker Green Energy Technology (GET) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$822 million (US$27.1 million) for June, decreasing 9.39% on month and 35.43% on year.

GET posted consolidated revenues of NT$2.582 billion for the second quarter, declining 1.73% on quarter and 46.00% on year, and NT$5.209 billion for January-June, dropping 48.17% on year.

GET has annual ingot growing capacity of 2.5GWp in Taiwan and utilizes over 90% currently, the company said. In addition, GET has annual ingot slicing capacity of 1.2GW in Taiwan and 800MWp (0.8GWp) in China, with all based on slurry methods.

GET currently slices over 65% of in-house-produced polycrystalline silicon ingots and outsources the remaining to makers in China and Southeast Asia, the company noted. In-house slicing meets orders for wafers from long-term clients, while outsourcing aims to reduce costs as slicing costs in Taiwan are higher, GET explained. In order to hike gross margin, GET will maximize outsourcing, the company said.

GET: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2017 - Jun 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Jun-17

822

(9.4%)

(35.4%)

5,209

(48.2%)

May-17

907

6.4%

(47.5%)

4,387

(50%)

Apr-17

853

(8.5%)

(52.1%)

3,480

(50.6%)

Mar-17

932

8.7%

(47.7%)

2,627

(50.1%)

Feb-17

858

2.3%

(51.5%)

1,695

(51.4%)

Jan-17

838

10.5%

(51.3%)

838

(51.3%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017

