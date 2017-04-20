Gaming notebook shipments expected to enjoy over 20% growth in 2017

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 20 April 2017]

Gaming notebook shipments are expected to grow over 20% on year in 2017 from more than four million units shipped a year earlier thanks to price cuts by vendors and rising demand for virtual reality (VR) applications, according to industry sources.

Taiwan-based Micro-Star International (MSI) and Asustek Computer have been the top-2 players in the segment, indicated the sources.

MSI, which released over 50 gaming notebooks in 2016, is expected to see shipments of its gaming notebooks increase by 20% on year in 2017, the sources estimated. MSI shipped about 800,000-850,000 gaming notebooks in 2016, Digitimes reported earlier.

MSI's focus on delivering high-end gaming notebook models priced at over US$1,800 will also help the company further ramp up its revenues and profits in 2017, said the sources.