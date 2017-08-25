Dell to cross into mid-range gaming segment in 2018

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 25 August 2017]

Dell is reportedly planning to release new Light Gaming series products under its Alienware gaming brand in 2018 to expand its market reach to the mid-range sector, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

Dell's move is expected to directly affect the sector's current players including Asustek Computer, Micro-Star International (MSI) and Acer, and heat up competition between notebook ODMs for related orders, the sources noted.

The sources revealed that Dell has begun its request-for-quotation (RFQ) process for these gaming PCs, but the US-based vendor so far has not decided on the suppliers as the new product series' specifications and prices will be significantly different from Alienware's existing product portfolio, and the vendor is now still making adjustments to create a clear boundary between the two.

Compal Electronics is currently supplying 60-70% of Dell's notebook demand in 2017 and the major manufacturer of Alienware brand products, while the remaining orders are shared between Pegatron Technology and Wistron. The three makers have already begun making preparations for possible orders from Dell for the new gaming products, the sources pointed out.

Alienware's cheapest 13-inch gaming notebooks carry price tags starting from US$1,099.99 and the Light Gaming series may be in a price range of US$799-899, the sources noted.

Since Dell had previously released its Inspiron 5000 and 7000 series for the gaming segment, with a price range of US$649.99-749.99, the sources also believe the new Light Gaming series could have some negative impactson the sales of these Inspiron products.

