MSI pushing into gaming monitor market
Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 7 July 2017]

Micro-Star International (MSI) has recently entered the gaming monitor market with new products, looking to compete against the largest vendor, Asustek Computer.

With its increasing brand recognition, MSI is hoping its fame in gaming notebooks can pass down its other product lines including monitors. MSI shipped 850,000 gaming notebooks in 2016, and with sales of 3.8 million branded graphics cards, MSI earned nearly NT$4.9 billion (US$163.66 million) in net profits in the year. MSI's gaming notebook shipments may reach 1.1 million units in 2017.

Currently, Asustek is the largest gaming monitor vendor worldwide with over 30-35% market share, followed by BenQ and Acer.

MSI released its first gaming monitor, the Optix G27C using Samsung Display's curved panel in 2016, but the device did not attract much demand due to MSI lacking experience in selling monitors. However, as MSI has been strengthening its promotion and marketing of gaming desktops paired with gaming monitors, the company's gaming monitor sales have been picking up.

MSI has recently released two new products with one using a 24-inch display and the other 27-inch. Both displays use Samsung Display's curved panels. MSI's monitors are mainly selling via bundling with its gaming desktops. North America and Europe are its two largest markets.

In 2015 and 2016, worldwide monitor shipments were around 120 million units. Gaming monitor shipments (with a refresh rate of 144Hz or above) were 550,000-600,000 units in 2015 and grew to over 1.2 million units in 2016, and are expected to rise to 2.5 million units in 2017 and 3.5 million in 2018. Despite that gaming monitor shipments only account for only 1-2% of overall monitor shipments, they account for nearly 3% of overall value.

