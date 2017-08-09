Gigabyte revenues up 26.29% on year in July

Gigabyte Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$5.852 billion (US$193.72 million) for July 2017, representing a 5.61% increase on month and 26.29% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$33.149 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 11.44% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2016, Gigabyte totaled NT$52.347 billion in consolidated revenues, up 2.99% sequentially on year.
Gigabyte: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Jul 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jul-17
|
5,852
|
5.6%
|
26.3%
|
33,149
|
11.4%
Jun-17
|
5,541
|
23.6%
|
14.1%
|
27,297
|
8.7%
May-17
|
4,483
|
13.6%
|
36.2%
|
21,755
|
7.4%
Apr-17
|
3,946
|
(8.4%)
|
1.9%
|
17,272
|
1.8%
Mar-17
|
4,307
|
(8.9%)
|
(11.6%)
|
13,326
|
1.8%
Feb-17
|
4,727
|
10.2%
|
42.6%
|
9,018
|
9.7%
Jan-17
|
4,291
|
15%
|
(12.5%)
|
4,291
|
(12.5%)
Dec-16
|
3,731
|
(18.5%)
|
(3%)
|
52,347
|
3%
Nov-16
|
4,578
|
13.2%
|
9.5%
|
48,617
|
3.5%
Oct-16
|
4,045
|
(22.9%)
|
(3.5%)
|
44,039
|
2.9%
Sep-16
|
5,244
|
4.8%
|
4.6%
|
39,994
|
3.6%
Aug-16
|
5,004
|
8%
|
10.4%
|
34,750
|
3.4%
Jul-16
|
4,634
|
(4.6%)
|
3.9%
|
29,746
|
2.4%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017