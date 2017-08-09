Gigabyte revenues up 26.29% on year in July

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 9 August 2017]

Gigabyte Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$5.852 billion (US$193.72 million) for July 2017, representing a 5.61% increase on month and 26.29% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$33.149 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 11.44% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Gigabyte totaled NT$52.347 billion in consolidated revenues, up 2.99% sequentially on year.

Gigabyte: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Jul 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jul-17 5,852 5.6% 26.3% 33,149 11.4% Jun-17 5,541 23.6% 14.1% 27,297 8.7% May-17 4,483 13.6% 36.2% 21,755 7.4% Apr-17 3,946 (8.4%) 1.9% 17,272 1.8% Mar-17 4,307 (8.9%) (11.6%) 13,326 1.8% Feb-17 4,727 10.2% 42.6% 9,018 9.7% Jan-17 4,291 15% (12.5%) 4,291 (12.5%) Dec-16 3,731 (18.5%) (3%) 52,347 3% Nov-16 4,578 13.2% 9.5% 48,617 3.5% Oct-16 4,045 (22.9%) (3.5%) 44,039 2.9% Sep-16 5,244 4.8% 4.6% 39,994 3.6% Aug-16 5,004 8% 10.4% 34,750 3.4% Jul-16 4,634 (4.6%) 3.9% 29,746 2.4%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017