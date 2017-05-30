Q&A: Gigabyte preparing full series of gaming notebooks

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 30 May 2017]

Despite the gaming notebook market's strong popularity, competition has always been fierce between vendors, which have relatively driven down the product prices during the past few years.

With gaming notebook prices dropping nearly enough to totally eliminate margins, demand is likely to start slowing down and vendors will also need to work on developing new innovations and technologies for their notebooks to compete for the remaining growth.

Gigabyte Technology, which has been operating in the gaming notebook market for many years, is confident about their products and has always listened to consumers' feedbacks to create new innovations for their notebooks to differentiate from its competitors.

Digitimes recently had a chance to sit down with Vincent Liu, Gigabyte's director of sales and Andy Chu, Supervisor of Product Marketing Section to talk about the company's business plan for 2017.

Q: Can you tell us about the gaming notebook market in 2017?

A: In 2016, the gaming notebook market had shipments of around 4.5 million units. We have looked through many research firms' reports and collected information from related players in the industry and we believe this volume was the closest to actual shipments in the market.

In the past 3-4 years, the market is commonly believed to have enjoyed 15-20% on-year growth annually and this growth tends to fit what Gigabyte has observed in the market.

Between 2015 and 2016, the market saw a dramatic growth in shipments, which was the result of what I call a change in definition. The fact is that overall shipments for notebooks has not seen any growth over the past few years but the segment for gaming models seemed to continue achieving growth. However, it appears that some of the growth was just that more notebooks were being identified as gaming models.

With notebook prices having fallen over the past few years, notebooks priced at around US$1,000 are now considered high-end by most consumers as they are able to spend US$600 to purchase one that suits their needs. The same issue is also happening with gaming notebooks.

A couple of years ago, many notebook vendors would only consider a GPU-featured notebook with a price above US$1,500 as a gaming model. However, the definition has changed with Nvidia placing the GTX title, which was previously only given to 760M and above chips, to its 850M series and above mobile GPUs and with the continued drop in pricing, the standard of a gaming model had been lowered to a product with a GTX GPU and priced around US$1,200.

In the past year, the standard was further lowered to US$900 with a GTX GPU thanks to gaming notebook vendors' strong hardware capabilities, which allows them to make products with the same strong performances as the U$1,200 models, but with lower costs. The US$300 price drop then attracted more demand and relatively increased gaming notebook shipments; however, the increase does not come from nowhere, it is actually replacing demand for some other notebook models.

Since pricing is already approaching its limits we believe the gaming notebook market's growth is likely to slow down. For 2017, overall shipments will still have a single-digit percentage growth, but we are not very optimistic about it returning to 15-20% on-year growth as in the past.

Q: So the competition will become fiercer?

A: There have been many vendors joining the gaming notebook market during the past couple of years, but the entry barrier will grow higher for newcomers. However, that does not mean there will not be any new player joining the market since it is still a popular sector and related products have good profits.

As for China, many regional brands and white-box makers are having increased influence in the gaming notebook market and their strong brand marketing and aggressive pricing strategy is helping them expand their market shares. Even first-tier vendors are seeing difficulties penetrating into the territory.

Q: What is Gigabyte's product plan for the market this year?

A: Currently, Gigabyte is mainly pushing four major product lines for the notebook business. The first one is our sub-brand Aorus for gaming products and we currently have three notebook models under the brand: X3 with a 13-inch display, X5 with a 15-inch one and X7 17-inch. The three notebooks are our top-end products and are built specifically for extreme gamers.

The second product line is the Aero series under the Gigabyte brand. The series mainly targets what we call a market that is not just for gamers and we hope that consumers are able to experience the benefit of high-performance notebooks via the series.

Traditionally, gaming notebooks' exterior is designed to look powerful, but we have heard feedback from users from professional industries such as art design, where they have a wish to have a strong performance product with an ordinary but fashionable design and Aero was created for such demand. Users of Aero notebooks are able to use their devices to run the heavy-workload software applications needed for their professions.

Our Sabre series, which is also under the Gigabyte brand, mainly focuses on consumers that value a price/performance ratio primarily and we currently have two notebooks - the Sabre 15 and 17 under the series.

The last one is the P series. With the Sabre series helping to cover the entry-level to mid-range gaming sector for the Gigabyte brand, the P series is meant to fill the brand's mid-range to high-end gaming segments. Products under the P series feature higher-spec GPUs than those under the Sabre series.

Q: What products will Gigabyte showcase or announce during Computex 2017? What are their new features or designs?

A: For Computex, we are showcasing our new Aorus X5 and X7 both featuring latest CPU platforms as well as new added functions such as support for Thunderbolt 3.0 transmission and integration of a DAC solution from ESS Technology to improve the two machines' audio output.

For the Aero series, we have already announced the Aero 15 that integrates a 15.6-inch display into a 14-inch notebook chassis with ultra-thin bezel design in early May, and the notebook is also being showcased at our booth at Computex.

We are also adding a new member to our Sabre series. In addition to existing Sabre 15 and 17, we will introduce the new 15-inch SabrePro, which is expected to be our key force in price/performance ratio battles with competitors, featuring Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1060 GPU.

The latest addition of the P series was the P56 featuring Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1070 GPUs.

Q: What is Gigabyte's current development for virtual reality (VR)-related applications?

A: Our thought on VR development has not changed and we want our notebooks to be the best products to run VR applications. We have partnered with most of the available VR head-mounted display (HMD) projects such as HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and OSVR and all of them can be used directly when connected with Gigabyte's notebooks.

In fact, Gigabyte has even redesigned its notebooks to pull a HDMI port directly out of the GPU to allow VR systems to work stably. Our notebooks featuring GeForce GTX 1060 and above GPUs, have all been certified by Nvidia for VR Ready, while Aorus X7 has also received certification from Oculus for its VR platform.

Q: Does Gigabyte have any new technologies or innovations for their notebooks?

A: Gigabyte has worked with X-Rite/Pantone to have a color calibration system design for its Aero notebooks' displays. Currently, Gigabyte's notebooks are all manufactured at its plants in Taoyuan, Taiwan and the color calibration system has already been implemented at the plants so every Aero notebook and latest Aorus notebook manufactured from the site has gone through the color calibration by the system.

Vincent Liu, Gigabyte director of sales (right) and Andy Chu, Supervisor of Product Marketing Section (left)