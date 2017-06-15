MSI chairman expects strong 2H17

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 15 June 2017]

Commenting on Micro-Star International's (MSI) recent performance, company chairman Joseph Hsu said revenues and profits both enjoyed on-year growth in the first quarter but gross margins are expected to slide 1-2pp on year in the second because of seasonality in the PC market. The company still has about 30% of revenues contributed by its OEM businesses. Performance in the second half is expected to be much stronger, Hsu added.

Hsu noted that MSI achieved profits in all of its product lines and revenues also reached an historic high in 2016.

For 2017, Hsu expects MSI's gaming notebook shipments to grow by at least a double-digit percentage on year, with some market watchers expecting MSI's shipments to reach 1.1 million units, and the gaming notebook market overall at least 5.1 million units.

MSI's gaming notebook ASP was around US$1,400-1,500 in 2016 and the company was the largest gaming notebook vendor in many markets in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. However, the company had weak shipments in China as local vendors have advantages in price and familiarity of the market. Since MSI has no intention to compete with price cuts, the company is now mainly targeting China's mid-range to high-end gaming notebook sector, and is currently a top-3 gaming notebook vendor in the CNY7,000-8,000 (US$1,050-1,200) price segment in China.

As for its graphics card business, shipments have grown steadily in the first quarter despite weakening overall demand, and sales are expected to rise even higher in the second half, allowing annual volumes in 2017 to increase from those in 2016, Hsu noted.

The market watchers expect MSI's graphics card shipments to reach around 4.3 million units in 2017, up from 3.8 million units in 2016. MSI shipped over seven million brand motherboards in 2016, and volumes in 2017 should stay at about the same level. With OEM orders, MSI will ship a total of 20 million motherboards in 2017, the market watchers added.

For robot-related products, MSI is currently focusing mainly on ODM orders and selling core modules for clients to manufacture end devices themselves, noted Hsu, adding that the company is also seeing increasing orders from industrial PC (IPC) players. The company's car electronics products are seeing strong orders and its multimedia systems have landed orders from India and Europe's railroad companies, while its truck surveillance and management system has also acquired orders from US-based clients. Currently, these non-PC-related products contribute 10% of the company's revenues.

Joseph Hsu, MSI chairman

Photo: Monica Chen, Digitimes, June 2017