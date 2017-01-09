Taipei, Tuesday, January 10, 2017 13:00 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
20°C
Asustek sees better-than-expected 4Q16 revenue growth
Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 9 January 2017]

Asustek's fourth-quarter revenues reached NT$117.23 billion (US$3.66 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2016, up 9.1% from a quarter ago and better than the company's original expectation thanks to mass shipments of its ZenFone 3 series smartphones. However, the company's revenues are expected to drop sequentially in the first quarter as the ZenFone 3 products have already passed the peak of their demand.

However, Intel's new CPU platform is expected to boost Asustek's gaming notebook and motherboard sales, allowing the company's revenues in the first quarter to have a chance to still perform better than the same quarter a year ago.

Asustek pointed out that the company's better-than-expected performance in the fourth quarter of 2016 was mainly thanks to its improvements over the product mix and sale channel operation. ZenFone 3's mass shipments to countries in Asia Pacific also strongly increased the shipment proportions for its mid-range and high-end models and thus boosted its revenues and product ASPs.

As for notebook products, the company's shipments in Europe and Southeast Asia both enjoyed over 10% sequential growths in the fourth quarter, while its shipments in Russia have also started recovering in the second half of 2016.

Asustek has recently unveiled its new ZenFone AR and ZenFone 3 Zoom smartphones. The ZenFone AR support augmented reality technologies such as Tango and Daydream, and is able to perform motion tracking, depth perception and area learning to expand augmented reality experience. The smartphone also supports Google's platform and features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 810 processor and 8GB of memory.

The ZenFone AR will be launched in the second quarter of 2017.

The ZenFone 3 Zoom is mainly pushing its dual 12x zoom lens and 5000mAh battery for better photo capturing and longer battery life. The smartphone is also equipped with Asustek's SuperPixel technology to optimize the photos. The smartphone will begin selling in February and be priced at around NT$16,000.

The next-generation ZenFone 4 will become available in the market in the second quarter of 2017 and Asustek will unveil its new smartphones in the second quarter of every year with improvements in design and technology.

Asustek also unveiled its new notebooks and motherboards. In addition to 200 series motherboards including one featuring Intel's high-end Z270 chipsets, the company also unveiled gaming notebooks using Nvidia's GeForce GTX1050Ti/1050 priced between US$899-1,299.

