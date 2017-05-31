Gigabyte strengthening high-end gaming brand recognition by uniting Aorus marketing under one team

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 31 May 2017]

The gaming market has gradually grown to become a new battlefield among IT vendors thanks to related products' rising demand and high profitability. Many vendors have created a new sub-brand to simplify their gaming product lines and raise their recognition in the market. Seeing the trend, Gigabyte also established the Aorus brand a few years ago to represent its top-end gaming devices, but has recently made some change to the brand's operation.

In addition to his position as sales and marketing associate vice president of Gigabyte's Gaming Product Business Unit, Eddie Lin has been recently assigned as the associate vice president for Aorus' brand marketing team. Lin recently talked to Digitimes about Gigabyte's motivation for the operation changes for the Aorus brand, Gigabyte's latest progress on its Aorus gaming business and GPU development.

With competition in the gaming sector growing fiercer every year, Gigabyte has decided to make its Aorus brand become Gigabyte's official gaming sub-brand. The company's high-end gaming products are now all being categorized under the brand, while its entry-level to mid-range gaming merchandises remain under the Gigabyte brand.

While moving all its high-end gaming products under its Aorus brand, for the graphics card business, Gigabyte's old product series for the gaming sector such as Xtreme Gaming and G1 Gaming, are no longer being used for Gigabyte's new products.

Gigabyte's entry-level to mid-range graphics cards will continue to be promoted under the Gigabyte brand, but will only be categorized by a simple name, such as Gaming, instead of having multiple product lines that may confuse buyers.

Previously, Gigabyte's strategy for Aorus was to have it act as an independent brand, separated from Gigabyte and each department would handle its Aorus-brand products' R&D and marketing independently. However, such a strategy scattered Aorus' marketing force and Gigabyte's strong brand recognition in the motherboard and graphics card markets did not benefit the performances or market recognition of its smaller product lines much.

To improve the situation, in addition to making Aorus Gigabyte's sub-brand, the company established a new team to focus mainly on Aorus' product marketing.

For Computex 2017, Gigabyte is preparing a full series of Aorus gaming products including motherboards, graphics cards, notebooks, mice, keyboards, earphones, chassis and cooling modules. In addition to hardware products, Gigabyte also has prepared t-shirts, caps and a gaming chair, hoping to satisfy demand from some fans of the Aorus brand.

Gigabyte has also prepared an Aorus branded external graphics card box and expects the device to help fulfill the needs of consumers that do not wish to carry a heavy gaming notebook around. The graphics card box is able to transmit signal via the latest Thunderbolt 3 technology to improve the graphics output performance of an ultra-thin notebook with an integrated GPU.

The graphics card box features Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card and comes with a specifically designed carry bag in case you needing to take it on the road. The device will be showcased at Computex 2017 and be released later in 2017.

Gigabyte has also developed a new mouse with a special LED design and a new frameless keyboard that will be showcased at Computex 2017 as well as new chassis.

Gigabyte has also developed many unique technologies for its Aorus graphics cards such as support for up to three HDMI ports, three DisplayPorts and one DVI. One of the HDMI ports is placed at the other end of the card in order to be extended to the front side of a chassis with a Gigabyte-designed panel for VR applications.

The card's cooling fan module also features Gigabyte's proprietary designs. The module has three fans and each fan has a small part of its blade overlap with the fan next to it with the middle fan slightly below the other two to avoid impact between each of the fan's blades. The two side fans also rotate differently than the middle. The mechanism allows the module to produce more air flow from the overlapping section and minimize the chance that the three fans' air flow could interrupt each other.

Because of the new design, instead of the traditional three 80mm fans, Gigabyte is using three 100mm fans for the module to greatly improve the heat dissipation efficiency. The card's back side is also supported by a metal plate to increase the cooling's effectiveness

At Computex 2016, Gigabyte's race car virtual reality (VR) simulation machine had strong popularity and for the 2017 show, the company is planning to place another VR simulation machine to let visitors test Gigabyte's latest technologies.

The machine is a flight simulator with a third-party head-mounted display (HMD) and is fully designed and built by the graphics card department. Gigabyte also sees business opportunities in such a machine and is currently still figuring out how to commercialize it.

Gigabyte has seen some demand for the machine from the VR arcade or experiencing center markets. As for HMD products, the company currently does not have an interest in making one since most of the available VR technologies are owned by Valve and Gigabyte does not see the necessity to create a product that is almost identical to products from competitors like HTC.

Gigabyte's main focus for VR-related products is peripherals that are able to further strengthen the experience of existing VR platforms such as the VR simulators Gigabyte displayed last year and will showcase this year.

Through Aorus' new identification and the whole series of Aorus products, Gigabyte is also hoping to let its buyers know that the company has always been listening to their feedbacks and demands and wishes to operate in the market with their support and cooperation.

This is also the key focus for Gigabyte's marketing for Aorus. Gigabyte does not wish Aorus to become just a brand only with a purpose of attracting consumers to purchase products, but a communication tool, allowing Gigabyte to deliver what users want and achieve goals with users together.

Eddie Lin, associate VP for Aorus, Gigabyte's brand for high-end products

Photo: Joseph Tsai, Digitimes, May 2017