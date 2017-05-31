Staying competitive in declining mobo market: Q&A with Gigabyte Technical Marketing Manager Leon Chen

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 31 May 2017]

Gigabyte Technology has been performing well in the motherboard market for the past few years and is currently a top-2 player in the industry. However, the market has not been treating motherboard players well with year after year shipment declines. However, that does not discourage Gigabyte from trying to advance and grow.

Digitimes recently had a chance to talk with Gigabyte's Technical Market Manager Leon Chen to get an idea about Gigabyte's latest business strategy on how to maintain its competitiveness despite a falling market.

Q: What are some of the key issues the PC industry is facing that will determine success for motherboard makers like Gigabyte in 2017?

A: We can clearly see that the motherboard market is indeed shrinking every year and it is an undeniable fact that all motherboard players need to face.

To achieve success in a declining market, having products that are integrated with in-house developed technologies and exclusive feature sets is important. Gigabyte's R&D staff has always been seeking niche applications that can be applied onto our motherboards and one of the latest innovations we have implemented is the digital LED light feature.

We have spent a lot of times tuning the new LED light feature and consumers are able to make adjustments to each individual LED via Gigabyte's RGB Fusion app software.

We are also promoting the software via a microsite to show component vendors that have partnerships with us, firms such as Kingston and Corsair, that the LED light features can also be applied to the related components on the motherboard when those components are equipped with LED light modules. So when they are connected with a Gigabyte motherboard, they are also able to light up just as much as the motherboard does, all thanks to the LED light setting.

As for our mid-range to entry-level product lines, although Gigabyte will not immediately adopt its latest technologies or innovations on them due to high costs, the company will still push to implement the ideas onto these products once their costs are lower so all customers can enjoy the innovations Gigabyte provides.

Q: Are there any other products that Gigabyte is planning to promote at Computex 2017?

A: At Computex 2017, Gigabyte is showcasing several new motherboards using Intel's X299 chipsets to correspond with Intel's announcement of its new enthusiast platform. The chipsets can be paired with Intel's new X-series-based processors.

We also prepared some Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to be displayed. These solutions will mainly be targeting the commercial and SMB markets and used in devices such as kiosk, point of sale (POS) or digital signage.

Our flagship Aorus Z270X-Gaming 9 motherboard has also received Best Choice Gold award from Computex 2017, which is something we are very proud of and the product will also be a spotlight at our booth.

For our mini PC product line, Gigabyte has developed the Brix Gaming VR mini PC featuring a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card to support virtual reality (VR) applications. The mini PC has a size of 2.6 liter and is much smaller than the Mac Pro.

Q: Gigabyte is now pushing Aorus to become its gaming brand, how is the strategy affecting Gigabyte's motherboard business?

A: The Aorus brand actually began with our notebook business and we have now moved into pushing Aorus branded motherboards using Intel's high-end 200 series chipsets.

Since the gaming market has already become an important sector for Gigabyte, we do not wish to confuse our customers with our multiple series of product lines like Ultra Durable, Overclocking and Gaming, and Aorus is now serving as our premium gaming brand. When our customers are looking for gaming products, it is Aorus.

Aorus branded motherboards are also keeping all of Gigabyte's exclusively developed technologies and features such as Ultra Durable, meaning the customers will still see their favorite designs including solid capacitors and 2oz copper PCB.

For the mainstream sector, Gigabyte will continue to release motherboards under its Ultra Durable series and the company is also planning to release an X299-based motherboard under the product line.

Our targeted customers for the Ultra Durable series are those who just entered into the PC DIY market and are looking to find good and stable motherboards for their PCs or consumers from small-to-medium-size businesses looking for a reliable motherboard solution.

Q: With China no longer having the strong sales growth it had in the past few years, what regions or product sectors is Gigabyte looking to in order to expand its motherboard business?

A: Currently, embedded and Internet of Things (IoT) applications are directions that Gigabyte has been developing. The two sectors actually have a broad coverage of product devices. For example, we have inquiries from medical care-related players that need high-performance computing device and have adopted Gigabyte's X99-based solutions to satisfy their performance demand.

With the trend, IoT has already become a market that every player is looking to head into.

Q: What products has Gigabyte been developing for the embedded or IoT sector?

A: The embedded and IoT sectors are really large and their product coverage is also really wide. Most of Gigabyte's motherboards can be directly used for most of IoT and embedded scenarios like Kiosk or POS.

We also have a Brix mini PC that is capable of supporting up to four Ultra HD viewing outputs and can act as a digital signage mainframe.

Gigabyte has already been operating in the embedded industry for over three years and we have seen demand for IoT-related applications pick up rapidly in the past couple of years and we believe this is partly because of Intel's aggressive promotion in the sector.

Another advantage that Gigabyte has in the embedded sector is the company's strong service support. Gigabyte has service centers all around the world and can help its customers customize their devices as well as provide after-sales maintenance.

Gigabyte's Technical Market Manager Leon Chen

Photo: Joseph Tsai, Digitimes, May 2017