Asustek, MSI are top-2 gaming notebook vendors in 2016
Monica Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 10 February 2017]

While global gaming notebook sales in 2016 are estimated at 4.5 million units, Asustek Computer and Micro-Star International (MSI) shipped 1.2 million units and 800,000-850,000 units respectively, becoming the globally largest and second largest vendors.

Global demand for gaming PCs is fast growing, with gaming PCs' popularity extending from North America, China, West Europe, North Europe, Japan and South Korea to Southeast Asia, East Europe and Latin America.

Currently, high-end gaming notebooks are priced at over US$1,799, mid-range models at US$1,499-1,799 and entry-level ones at US$1,000-1,399. However, Asustek, MSI, Lenovo and HP have launched entry-level gaming notebooks for sale at US$799-999 in the China and Southeast Asia markets.

In view of continued growth in global demand, Asustek and MSI expect gaming notebook shipments in 2017 to increase 10-15% on year.

