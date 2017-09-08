Taipei, Friday, September 8, 2017 21:20 (GMT+8)
Worldwide brand motherboard shipments continue to fall
Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 8 September 2017]

Worldwide brand motherboard shipments are expected to reach only 45 million units in 2017 and may drop further in 2018 as related demand continues shrinking, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

Worldwide brand motherboard shipments were 75 million units in 2013, but slipped below 50 million units in 2016. Since motherboard demand from China, which had been the main growth driver in the past few years, is dropping significantly, shipments are expected to remain in decline in 2017.

Gigabyte Technology is also expected to see its motherboard shipments drop below 13 million units in 2017. In addition to China's weakening demand, competition from Asustek has also grown fiercer, the sources noted.

However, Gigabyte is still expected to be able to keep its EPS at above NT$3 for 2017 thanks to rising sales from its graphics card business because of the cryptocurrency mining trend and server orders in the first half of the year. In the first three quarters of 2017, Gigabyte is expected to ship 3.4 million graphics cards, a level similar to that of the entire 2016.

Since Gigabyte is still in the process of reorganizing its business, and shadows have been cast over the cryptocurrency trend, the sources believe these issues could pose strong challenges to the company's operation in 2018.

