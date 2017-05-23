China market: Advantech offers SPMS for cloud-computing management of distributed PV systems

Eric Liu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 23 May 2017]

Industrial computing device maker Advantech has offered Solar Power Management System (SPMS), a smart platform for remote monitoring and cloud-computing management of power generation by distributed PV systems, in China, according to the company.

In China's PV power generation market, the proportion of total installation capacity for distributed PV systems established on roofs of factory or residential buildings and at agricultural farms is on the rise, and this is mainly due to decreasing availability of idle land for setting up ground-mounted PV systems, Advantech said.

Electricity generated from individual PV modules is first collected into combiner boxes and then converted from direct current to alternating current using inverters. The rest of generated electricity after own use is intensified in voltage and then connected to local power grids.

While distributed PV systems used to be maintained by labor at regular time intervals, it is necessary to hike management efficiency through applying IoT (Internet of Things) technology to remote monitoring of sparsely located distributed PV systems via various sensors to collect real-time data about operation of such systems, Advantech noted.

Since data collected from combiner boxes, inverters, alternating boxes, power meters, weather monitors and other items of equipment have different interfaces and the equipment may come from different suppliers, gateways are used to convert different data communication protocols into a common one, Advantech said. Data about operation of separate distributed PV systems are transferred to cloud-computing monitoring and analysis via mobile communication networks. As wireless transfer of signals via mobile communication networks is likely to be unstable, gateways should be capable of temporarily storing data at local ends in case of unstable wireless transfer and resuming transfer after wireless transfer of signals becomes normal, Advantech indicated.

Video of operating equipment is important for remote monitoring. Transfer of video, taking relatively much bandwidth, is through Wi-Fi, 3G, GPRS or other wireless networks if fiber-optic networks are not available or cannot be established, Advantech noted. More than one wireless networks can be combined as optimal solutions for video transfer depending on cost for video transfer and locations of equipment.

SPMS can collect data on electricity generated, power rates, power capacity, equipment operation conditions and weather conditions for real-time monitoring and analysis as well as visualize results of analysis, Advantech indicated. In addition, SPMS can mine historical data to analyze changes in operational efficiency of distributed PV systems and e-mail analysis reports to managers of such systems.