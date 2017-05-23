Taipei, Wednesday, May 24, 2017 22:48 (GMT+8)
rain
Taipei
26°C
China market: Advantech offers SPMS for cloud-computing management of distributed PV systems
Eric Liu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 23 May 2017]

Industrial computing device maker Advantech has offered Solar Power Management System (SPMS), a smart platform for remote monitoring and cloud-computing management of power generation by distributed PV systems, in China, according to the company.

In China's PV power generation market, the proportion of total installation capacity for distributed PV systems established on roofs of factory or residential buildings and at agricultural farms is on the rise, and this is mainly due to decreasing availability of idle land for setting up ground-mounted PV systems, Advantech said.

Electricity generated from individual PV modules is first collected into combiner boxes and then converted from direct current to alternating current using inverters. The rest of generated electricity after own use is intensified in voltage and then connected to local power grids.

While distributed PV systems used to be maintained by labor at regular time intervals, it is necessary to hike management efficiency through applying IoT (Internet of Things) technology to remote monitoring of sparsely located distributed PV systems via various sensors to collect real-time data about operation of such systems, Advantech noted.

Since data collected from combiner boxes, inverters, alternating boxes, power meters, weather monitors and other items of equipment have different interfaces and the equipment may come from different suppliers, gateways are used to convert different data communication protocols into a common one, Advantech said. Data about operation of separate distributed PV systems are transferred to cloud-computing monitoring and analysis via mobile communication networks. As wireless transfer of signals via mobile communication networks is likely to be unstable, gateways should be capable of temporarily storing data at local ends in case of unstable wireless transfer and resuming transfer after wireless transfer of signals becomes normal, Advantech indicated.

Video of operating equipment is important for remote monitoring. Transfer of video, taking relatively much bandwidth, is through Wi-Fi, 3G, GPRS or other wireless networks if fiber-optic networks are not available or cannot be established, Advantech noted. More than one wireless networks can be combined as optimal solutions for video transfer depending on cost for video transfer and locations of equipment.

SPMS can collect data on electricity generated, power rates, power capacity, equipment operation conditions and weather conditions for real-time monitoring and analysis as well as visualize results of analysis, Advantech indicated. In addition, SPMS can mine historical data to analyze changes in operational efficiency of distributed PV systems and e-mail analysis reports to managers of such systems.

Realtime news

  • China market: China-based panel equipment makers surpass South Korea-based ones in 1Q17, says KDIA

    Before Going to Press | 1h 9min ago

  • Global smartphone shipments grow 9.1% on year in 1Q17, says Gartner

    Before Going to Press | 1h 9min ago

  • SK Hynix reportedly obtains GDDR6 DRAM orders from Nvidia, AMD

    Before Going to Press | 1h 9min ago

  • Pixart Imaging to see revenues up 20% on year in May

    Before Going to Press | 1h 10min ago

  • HTC rolls out AI platform for medical applications

    Before Going to Press | 1h 10min ago

  • China market: Some white-box VR device makers cede VR market

    Before Going to Press | 1h 10min ago

  • Diode makers gearing up for car-use applications

    Before Going to Press | 1h 11min ago

  • Nvidia, Intel expected to show latest progress on AI product lines

    Before Going to Press | 1h 11min ago

  • Etron provides 30nm specialty buffer memory for automotive

    Before Going to Press | 1h 11min ago

  • Macroblock 2017 EPS to reach NT$8

    Before Going to Press | 1h 12min ago

  • Pegatron to showcase new products on June 1

    Before Going to Press | 1h 12min ago

  • Passive component firm Chilisin puts increased focus on high-end products

    Before Going to Press | 1h 13min ago

  • Computex 2017: BenQ pushing new cloud computing solutions

    Before Going to Press | 1h 13min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link