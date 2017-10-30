Taipei, Monday, October 30, 2017 12:54 (GMT+8)
Advantech launches smart hospital solutions
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 30 October 2017]

Industrial computing device maker Advantech has disclosed its smart hospital solutions has won adoption from 37 hospitals around Taiwan.

The smart hospital solutions consist of three parts: the first is for treatment of severe diseases and surgery; the second for smart ward services including meal ordering and routine medical care; and the third one for simplifying diagnosis procedures, such as enabling electronic registration.

Smart ward services concern "Medicine 4.0" big data analysis. The massive data about patients, including physiological conditions and meal ordering, can be integrated to improve quality of medical care. In the future, such data can be analyzed by cloud computing-based AI (artificial intelligence) and big data tools for accurate diagnosis to provide personalized medical care.

According to Lin Chii-wann, who heads the Biomedical Technology and Device Research Laboratories under the Taiwan government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), "Medicine 1.0" refers to modernization of sterilization and disinfection; "Medicine 2.0" mainly means the use of microscopes, microsurgery and endoscopic surgery; "Medicine 3.0" is mainly the integration of medical information through using X ray imaging, computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging; and "Medicine 4.0" is a revolution to hike surgery efficiency via sensing technology and increase correctness of doctors' decision-making and quality of medical services via connecting personal information with hospitals for big data analysis.

Advantech is also developing an imaging system for use in microsurgery and endoscopic surgery and will launch it in 2018.

