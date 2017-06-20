Advantech cooperates with Korea Telecom in industrial IoT

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 20 June 2017]

Industrial computing solution developer Advantech has signed an MoU with Korea Telecom for cooperation to develop industrial IoT solutions, starting with the UBC-222, an IoT gateway supporting LTE-M wireless communication technology.

Advantech has set up a Solution Ready Platform (SRP) to facilitate development of industrial IoT solutions through vertically integrating software and hardware for use by various industries, according to general manager Charlie Chung for Advantech's South Korea branch.

Through cooperation with Advantech, LTE-M-supporting IoT gateways can overcome interference from electronic signals on frequency bands neighboring unlicensed bands used to operate industrial IoT services, Korea Telecom's IoT Business Strategy Department vice president Lee Kwang-uk indicated.

UBC-222 can be used for management of industrial assets as well as monitoring operating conditions of equipment for preventive maintenance in rugged environments. The IoT gateway can be directly connected with IoTMakers, Korea Telecom's platform for IoT services on mobile devices.

In addition to Korea Telecom, Advantech will develop and produce base station equipment for Sigfox, a France-based developer of proprietary LPWAN (low-power wide area network) wireless communication technology, for Taiwan and other markets. Sigfox will set up a LPWAN network to offer IoT services in Taiwan, aiming to cover 80% of the metropolitan population in August 2017 and 95% in the first quarter of 2018.