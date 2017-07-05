Advantech to build maintenance center in Vietnam, says paper

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 5 July 2017]

Taiwan-based industrial PC (IPC) maker Advantech has been aggressively expanding into markets including Vietnam and South Korea, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report adding that the company is planning to establish a maintenance center in Vietnam to provide complete services to its clients in the country and is considering investing more in Vietnam.

Advantech also signed a memorandum of cooperation with Korea Telecom and will enter the industrial IoT market, the paper stated.

Advantech also recently hosted an Industry 4.0 forum with system integrator Techpro in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam to expand its presence in the market.