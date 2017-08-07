Advantech revenues rise 4.66% on year in July

Industrial PC vendor Advantech has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.44 billion (US$113.82 million) for July 2017, representing a 21.25% drop on month and 4.66% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$24.853 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 3.24% compared with the same time last year.
Advantech had impressive results for June, with consolidated revenues for the month rising 19% sequentially and 12.34% in year, driven by sales in Northeast Asia countries including Japan and South Korea, and emerging markets.
For the year of 2016, Advantech totaled NT$42.002 billion in consolidated revenues, up 10.42% sequentially on year.
Advantech: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Jul 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jul-17
|
3,440
|
(21.3%)
|
4.7%
|
24,853
|
3.2%
Jun-17
|
4,369
|
19%
|
12.3%
|
21,412
|
3%
May-17
|
3,672
|
9.1%
|
4.3%
|
17,044
|
0.9%
Apr-17
|
3,365
|
(16.2%)
|
1.9%
|
13,371
|
(0%)
Mar-17
|
4,014
|
35.7%
|
(1.6%)
|
10,006
|
(0.7%)
Feb-17
|
2,958
|
(2.5%)
|
9.4%
|
5,992
|
(0%)
Jan-17
|
3,034
|
(20.7%)
|
(7.8%)
|
3,034
|
(7.8%)
Dec-16
|
3,825
|
0.5%
|
14.9%
|
42,002
|
10.4%
Nov-16
|
3,806
|
20%
|
20.3%
|
38,177
|
10%
Oct-16
|
3,173
|
(10.5%)
|
(2.5%)
|
34,370
|
9%
Sep-16
|
3,543
|
(1.1%)
|
10.3%
|
31,197
|
10.3%
Aug-16
|
3,581
|
8.9%
|
15.6%
|
27,654
|
10.3%
Jul-16
|
3,287
|
(15.5%)
|
3.8%
|
24,073
|
9.5%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017