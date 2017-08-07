Advantech revenues rise 4.66% on year in July

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 7 August 2017]

Industrial PC vendor Advantech has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.44 billion (US$113.82 million) for July 2017, representing a 21.25% drop on month and 4.66% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$24.853 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 3.24% compared with the same time last year.

Advantech had impressive results for June, with consolidated revenues for the month rising 19% sequentially and 12.34% in year, driven by sales in Northeast Asia countries including Japan and South Korea, and emerging markets.

For the year of 2016, Advantech totaled NT$42.002 billion in consolidated revenues, up 10.42% sequentially on year.

Advantech: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Jul 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jul-17 3,440 (21.3%) 4.7% 24,853 3.2% Jun-17 4,369 19% 12.3% 21,412 3% May-17 3,672 9.1% 4.3% 17,044 0.9% Apr-17 3,365 (16.2%) 1.9% 13,371 (0%) Mar-17 4,014 35.7% (1.6%) 10,006 (0.7%) Feb-17 2,958 (2.5%) 9.4% 5,992 (0%) Jan-17 3,034 (20.7%) (7.8%) 3,034 (7.8%) Dec-16 3,825 0.5% 14.9% 42,002 10.4% Nov-16 3,806 20% 20.3% 38,177 10% Oct-16 3,173 (10.5%) (2.5%) 34,370 9% Sep-16 3,543 (1.1%) 10.3% 31,197 10.3% Aug-16 3,581 8.9% 15.6% 27,654 10.3% Jul-16 3,287 (15.5%) 3.8% 24,073 9.5%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017