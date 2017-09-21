Taiwan delegation exploring smart manufacturing in Germany

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Thursday 21 September 2017]

In an effort to explore the essence of Industry 4.0 and promote technical exchanges and cooperation with German tech firms, a Taiwan smart machinery delegation is currently visiting related government units and leading automation firms in Germany, looking to better understand how German enterprises are incorporating smart manufacturing solutions to serve as reference for Taiwan's industrial upgrades and transformations, according to Taiwan's Industrial Development Bureau (IDB), organizer of the delegation.

The delegation, led by IDB director general Leu Jang-hwa, is composed of members from Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry, Taiwan Machine Tool & Accessories Builder's Association, Metal Industries Research and Development Centre, Precision Machinery Research & Development Center, and Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI). During their at least eight-day stay in Germany starting September 16, the delegation will visit such German industrial heavyweights as DMG-Mori, Volkswagen, Mercedes Benz, Lenze SE and Bosch Rexroth, as well as the city government of Bremen, now the No. 5 industrial city in Germany, IDB sources said.

Taiwan-Germany Smart Machinery Forum

On September 19, the delegation attended the second Taiwan-Germany Smart Machinery Forum, held alongside the 2017 EMO Hannover, a prominent machine tool show, and co-hosted by IDB and the German Trade Office in Taipei. At the forum, Taiwan top machine tool maker Fair Friend Group and Germany's Siemens signed a memorandum of understanding concerning technical cooperation on smart manufacturing, with the signing ceremony jointly witnessed by IDB's Leu, Taipei representative to Germany Shieh Jhy-wey and a Sachsen State government representative Ralf Borchers, according to IDB officials.

At the forum, Leu said Germany is the first country to initiate the Industry 4.0 concept, having amassed abundant R&D momentum in smart manufacturing, while Taiwan boasts outstanding machine tool and ITC manufacturing industries and plays a crucial role in global industrial supply chains, with many Taiwan makers serving as important partners for many global heavyweight players in the industries.

Accordingly, Leu stressed Taiwan and Germany can complement each other in the close integration of informatization and machinery equipment highlighted in the Industry 4.0 era. If enterprises in both countries can carry out bilateral or multilateral cooperation projects, they can jointly explore business opportunities, develop globally leading smart machinery production technologies, and create a digitalized manufacturing world.

Industry 4.0 applications in Germany

For his part, Shieh said Germany's Industry 4.0 applications are mainly designed to boost the computerization, digitalization and smartization of manufacturing operations, adding that the Taiwan government hopes both leading Taiwan and German enterprises can join forces to help small-to-medium enterprises in Taiwan incorporate smart manufacturing solutions.

Shieh continued Taiwan machinery makers have to achieve constant breakthroughs before they can successfully upgrade their machinery products to the smart level. But he also expressed optimism that Taiwan makers can become good partners for German enterprises, while Germany is a country with great learning value for Taiwan.

In addition to Fair Friend Group, there are many leading Taiwan machine tool and ITC makers participating in the Hannover machine tool show, including Advantech, Hiwin Technologies, Tongtai Machine & Tool, Victor Taichung Machinery Works, Goodway, Yeong Chin Machinery Industries, and Litz Hitech, among others.

Taiwan and German delegates at a bilateral smart machinery forum held alongside EMO Hanover 2017.

Photo: IDB