Advantech to invest in Vietnam for Industry 4.0 business opportunity

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 11 May 2017]

Advantech hosted a forum in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam focusing on Industry 4.0 topics on May 10 with local system integrator Techpro. Nguyen Van Thanh, an official from Vietnam's Ministry of Science and Technology also attended the event to talk with Advantech president to exchange thoughts on Industry 4.0 development.

In addition to the Vietnam government, several local institutes and associations as well as Taiwan's Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Vietnam also participated in the event.

Advantech pointed out that the company has already begun pushing investment and nurturing talent for Vietnam's Industry 4.0 business opportunity and the country is expected to become a new global factory.