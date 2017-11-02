IoT in China: Q&A with Advantech executive

Jean Chu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 2 November 2017]

Industrial computing device maker Advantech has been promoting IoT (Internet of Things) applications to the manufacturing sector and smart cities in China, according to Industrial IoT (IIoT) general manager Allan Tsay for Advantech China. Tsay will make a keynote speech "Advantech cooperates with WISE-PaaS platform partners to create Industry 4.0 and industrial IoT business opportunities" at a forum of China International Industry Fair 2017 in Shanghai during November 7-11.

Ahead of the forum, Digitimes recently talked to Tsay about China's IoT market.

Q: How has Advantech formed strategic partnerships to promote IoT applications in China?

A: There is a wide range of IoT applications and Advantech divides them into three layers: comprehensive sensing, reliable transmission and smart analysis. Because of the diversity of IoT applications, it is quite impossile for any company to work on a project without collaborating with partners. For reliable transmission, Advantech has close partnerships with China-based telecom carriers, such as China Mobile and China Unicom, to quickly transmit data collected from comprehensively deployed sensors via communication protocols and equipment to cloud computing platforms. For smart analysis, it is highly demanding, and needs connection with high-level cloud computing platforms such as Microsoft Azure, Baidu Cloud and Alibaba Cloud. For such connection, Advantech provides necessary hardware/software through collaboration with WISE-PaaS partners.

Q: Can you tell us about some of Advantech's successful industrial and smart-city IoT application cases in China?

A: Industry 4.0-based IoT application focuses more on a single enterprise's internal environment, especially integrated analysis of information on factories, ERP (enterprise resource planning) and MES (manufacturing execution system). Advantech has cooperated with software developers such as Kingdee International Software and Digiwin Software in product and technology developments and marketing, and has found that many traditional manufacturing industries, including machinery, textile and furniture, are in great need for upgrading through digital transformation of manufacturing processes.

For smart cities, Advantech has focused on setting up databases by collecting data about city administration, including those about the environment, transportation and energy. Advantech has participated in forums and symposiums to better understand the needs in preliminary planning and communicate with related officials for smart city projects. Then, Advantech has cooperated with large software developers to provide software solutions for smart city projects. Bo so doing, Advantech has participated in several pilot smart city projects around China. For example, Advantech has provided smart modules to collect data about smog in Beijing and partners have provided software to monitor smog and manage the corresponding data. Advantech has provided smart solutions for monitoring water supply pipeline networks in Beijing, and water, power and gas supply networks in Jinan, northern China. Advantech has provided solutions for use in nationwide engineering projects for transporting water from southern regions to the northern.

Q: What makes Advantech competitive in the IoT sector?

A: While IoT applications started emerging just 3-4 years ago, Advantech has been engaged in industrial control for about 30 years and has built up good brand reputation for IoT products and solutions. In addition, Advantech continues innovation in product and technology to maintain competitiveness and enhances local R&D by setting up R&D centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Xi'an and Kunshan (all in China) to understand clients' needs and provide customized services. The cooperation with partners combines both sides' capabilities and resources, and Advantech has helped traditional manufacturers upgrade their operations. In recent years, Advantech has invested in personnel training, with more than 3,000 employees in China alone.

Allan Tsay, IIoT general manager for Advantech China.

Photo: Advantech