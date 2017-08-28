Digitimes Research: Google aims to achieve virtual experiences through daily life applications

Ashley Huang, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Monday 28 August 2017]

Google's development of AI/VR/AR products can be backdated to as early as the launch of Google Search as the service is using machine learning algorithms to search for needed information that is closest to users. Along with maturing AI technology, Google has come out with its virtual assistant to offer services in a positive way that also allows two-way communications, according to Digitimes Research.

Through the update process of Google's virtual assistant one can take a glimpse of Google's AI application development course, beginning with inference of historical data to voice recognition, semantic identification, and to image recognition. And initially, Google Now was capable of forecasting information demanded by users through an aggregation of their historical records and then was further developed to enable understanding voice commands and context of language before being replaced by Google Assistant, which is capable of conducting two-way communications.

After having the ability to listen, speak, read and write, Google Assistant is to come with an additional Google Lens image recognition capability that will allow it not only to take pictures, but also to pick up important information such as wordings on sign boards and to identify flower varieties.

Due to users' high affinity to smartphones, Google's Android 8.0 (codenamed Oreo) incorporates on-device machine learning capability. Meanwhile, Google's TensorFlow Lite neural network library would enable developers to develop applications for on-device voice recognition, vision search and AR experiences.

Google highlighted its interest in immerse algorithms with the launch of Tango and DayDream platforms and also released Cardboard and DayDream View head mounted display (HMD) devices to support Tango- and DayDream-enabled smartphones for expanding users' experiences; it will also team up with HTC and Lenovo to launch standalone VR devices to enrich the portfolio of hardware devices to lower the barriers for consumers to reach AR/VR technology.

Google is also incorporating AR/VR applications with Google Map to launch indoor positioning service, and also providing AR/VR view fields to enable consumers to achieve virtual experiences through daily life applications.