Asustek revenues down sharply in April

Monica Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 9 May 2017]

Asustek Computer has reported revenues of NT$27.113 billion (US$896.38 million) for April, representing a significant decline of 40% from the previous month and also a 7% drop from a year earlier.

For the first four months of 2017, revenues for the whole group reached NT$135.3 billion, decreasing 9% from a year earlier.

Of total revenues, sales of branded products also declined 43% on month and 10% on year to N$23.57 billion in April, and year-to-date branded product sales reached NT$121.79 billion, down 10.5% on year, the company said.

Revenues for the second quarter are likely to the lowest level for the year due to off-peak season effects, a product transition of its smartphone business line, and appreciation of the NT dollar, Asustek said.

A delay in the launch of its next generation ZenFone 4 family products is also likely to affect the profitability of the company's smartphone business in 2017, according to industry sources.

The company is expected to release its new ZenFone products in June-July, indicated the sources.

Asustek is scheduled to hold an investors conference on May 11 to reveal its guidance for the second quarter.