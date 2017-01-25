Google develops meldCX via cooperation with AOpen

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 25 January 2017]

Google has offered meldCX, customized software and services to enable Chromebox, Chromebase and Chromebook compatibility with retail operators' existing peripheral devices not based on Chrome OS. meldCX was developed through cooperation with Taiwan-based AOpen, Google's hardware partner.

meldCX is expected to help Google enter the POS (point of sale) device segment which is dominantly based on Windows, and help promote sale of Chromebox Mini and Chromebase Mini jointly developed by Google and AOpen and launched in early 2017.

Chromebox Mini and Chromebase Mini are designed for long-time use in retail operation. The two mini PCs are relatively inexpensive, US$189 for Chromebox Mini for example, and thus likely to be adopted by retail operators.

Google cooperated with AOpen for the first time to launch Chromebox in 2016.