Taipei, Saturday, January 28, 2017 06:33 (GMT+8)
sunny
Taipei
25°C
Google develops meldCX via cooperation with AOpen
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 25 January 2017]

Google has offered meldCX, customized software and services to enable Chromebox, Chromebase and Chromebook compatibility with retail operators' existing peripheral devices not based on Chrome OS. meldCX was developed through cooperation with Taiwan-based AOpen, Google's hardware partner.

meldCX is expected to help Google enter the POS (point of sale) device segment which is dominantly based on Windows, and help promote sale of Chromebox Mini and Chromebase Mini jointly developed by Google and AOpen and launched in early 2017.

Chromebox Mini and Chromebase Mini are designed for long-time use in retail operation. The two mini PCs are relatively inexpensive, US$189 for Chromebox Mini for example, and thus likely to be adopted by retail operators.

Google cooperated with AOpen for the first time to launch Chromebox in 2016.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link