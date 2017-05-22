Shipments of Google Daydream-enabled smartphones to reach over 10 million units in 2017

Max Wang, San Francisco; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 22 May 2017]

Global shipments of smartphones supporting Google's Daydream platform will reach over 10 million units in 2017, according to Clay Bavor, vice president of virtual and augmented reality at Google.

These smartphones include Samsung's Galaxy S8 family products and LG Electronics' flagship models for 2017, Bavor indicated, adding that Asustek Computer is likely to launch its first Tango-enabled smartphone in the third quarter of 2017 at the earliest.

Additionally, over 150 VR applications supporting the Daydream have come online and over 10,000 360-degree VR videos have posted on Youtube, Bavor revealed.

Google has launched its Visual Positioning Service (VPS), and an integration of VPS and GPS functionalities is expected to bring in new applications and demand in the AR commercial market, Bavor commented.

Google will also upgrade the support for VR by its Chrome OS in 2017 to enable better VR content development through the OS, Bavor added.

Google VP of VR/AR Clay Bavor

Photo: Max Wang, Digitimes, May 2017