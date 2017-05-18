Taipei, Saturday, May 20, 2017 05:45 (GMT+8)
Google to launch Android GO entry-level smartphones in 2018
Max Wang, San Francisco; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 18 May 2017]

Google, at Google I/O 2017 taking place in San Francisco, unveiled Android GO, an Android O-architecture operating system specifically designed for use in entry-level smartphones, and will release Android GO-based entry-level smartphones for sale in emerging markets starting 2018.

While the number of Android-based terminal-end devices currently in use globally has exceeded two billion units, there are still over one billion people unable to access Internet, Google noted. Therefore, the development of the Android Go OS is designed to cater into the entry-level mobile device market.

The Android Go will be favorable for hardware makers to develop low-cost terminal-end mobile devices, offering mobile experience to users using a memory capacity of below 1GB, Google said.

Google plans to optimize related Google applications and Google Play for use by Android Go-based mobile devices. Google will also launch YouTube Go application services for Android Go-based smartphones.

