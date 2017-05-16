Inventec Appliances reportedly to receive orders from Apple, Google and Baidu for voice assistance products

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 16 May 2017]

Inventec Appliances, a subsidiary of Inventec, reportedly has landed orders for smart voice assistance devices from Apple, Google and China-based Baidu, but Inventec Appliances has declined to comment on its orders.

Inventec Appliance president David Ho pointed out that its clients have recently accelerated their paces on the devices' development seeing Amazon Echo's strong demand.

Some market watchers pointed out that Amazon's Echo is manufactured by Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry).

As for autonomous driving technologies, Intel, which has a lot of investments in related industries, is expected to roll out new solutions. Nvidia and AMD have also made investments in related technology development.