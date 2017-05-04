Taipei, Friday, May 5, 2017 10:33 (GMT+8)
LandMark Optoelectronics begins large-volume shipments of 10G epitaxial wafers
Siu Han, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 4 May 2017]

LandMark Optoelectronics, a maker of GaAs- and InP-based epitaxial wafers used to produce laser diodes, photo detectors and other optical communication components, has begun large-volume shipments of newly developed 10G epitaxial wafers in the second quarter of 2017, with the corresponding revenue proportion expected to rise from about 20% currently to 30-35% for the whole year of 2017, according to the company.

In addition, LandMark Optoelectronics will have 25G epitaxial wafers in process of certification in June 2017 and is developing 100G models via cooperation with clients, the company said. LandMark Optoelectronics will offer 100G epitaxial wafers as soon as the end of 2017.

Currently, 57% of products are used in data center equipment, 33% in telecom equipment and 10% in industrial equipment and others. The respective proportions for 2017 are estimated at 50%, 35-40% and 10%.

LandMark Optoelectronics has 19 MOCVD sets currently and will add two large MOCVD sets for use to produce 3- to 4-inch epitaxial wafers, with installation of the two sets to be completed at the end of 2017.

LandMark Optoelectronics posted consolidated revenues of NT$376.2 million (US$12.4 million), gross margin of 47.78%, net operating profit of NT$121.4 million, net profit of NT$87.1 million and net EPS of NT$0.97 for the first quarter of 2017.

