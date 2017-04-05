Taipei, Thursday, April 6, 2017 06:03 (GMT+8)
Apple may delay new iPhone launch to October-November, says paper
EDN, April 5; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 5 April 2017]

There are signs indicating that Apple may delay the launch of its next-generation iPhone to October or even November, instead of September as usual, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Technical issues related to the lamination process of curved OLED panels, and the adoption of a 3D sensing system may cause the delay of the new iPhone devices, said the paper.

Market sources said that they are watching the pull-in of orders for passive components from the iPhone's supply chain to see whether production of the new iPhone devices is on track, said the paper, adding that the supply chain should begin to pull in orders for passive components such as MLCCs in June.

Major suppliers included in the iPhone supply chain include TSMC, Foxconn Electronics, Pegatron Technology, Wistron, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE), Largan Precision, Cyntec and Yageo.

