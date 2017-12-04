LandMark ramping 10G PON shipments

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 4 December 2017]

GaAs and laser diode (LD) epitaxial wafer maker LandMark Optoelectronics expects shipments of new products for 10G PON (passive optical network) products for FTTH applications to experience significant growth starting the first quarter of 2018.

While the company will continue to ship 2.5G PON products, the 10G PON products will replace 2.5G ones to become a growth driver in 2018, according to company sources.

Meanwhile, the company will also ramp up the ratio of 25G high-end products for data center applications in 2018, the sources noted, adding that 25G products currently accoun for 50-60% of its total sales.

In response to rising demand, LandMark will continue to ramp up its production capacity in 2018 and plans to gradually increase the number of its MOCVD (metal-organic chemical vapor deposition) machines from the current 19 sets to 25 through 2018, said the sources.

The company posted an EPS of NT$2.18 for the third quarter of 2017, up from NT$1.62 of a quarter earlier.