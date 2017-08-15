Optical component makers PCL, TrueLight report mixed results for 1H17

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 15 August 2017]

Optical communication component makers PCL Technologies and TrueLight have reported mixed results for the first half of 2017, but both are eyeing demand from the data center sector to drive sales growths in the second half.

PCL, a major supplier of high-speed optical transceiver modules, saw its net profits grow 3.99% on year to NT$165 million (US$5.449 million) in the first half of 2017. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$2.94 for the six-month period compared to NT$2.84 of a year earlier.

In second-quarter 2017 alone, net profits totaled NT$88 million, down 13.6% on quarter and 7.8% on year.

PCL is optimistic about demand for high-speed optical transceiver modules in the coming years as the number of global hyper data centers are expected to increase to 450 by 2020 from 300 currently, according to industry sources, citing data from market research firms.

Demand from the SAN (storage area network) segment will be also a growth driver in the second half, said the sources, who also note that PCL is expected to begin shipping its 32G fiber channel optical transceivers in the second half of 2017 as these devices have been verified by Broadcom's subsidiaries Brocade and Emulex, as well as by Cisco Systems.

Meanwhile, TrueLight reported net losses of NT$117 million or NT$1.64 per share on revenues of NT$377 billion in the second quarter of 2017. Total losses reached NT$309 million in the first half of year, which translated into a net loss of NT$3.88 per share.

TrueLight said it is shifting its focus from passive optical PON products to short-reach devices for data center and 3D sensing applications.