PWM IC backend firm GEM Services to post single-digit revenue growth in 2017
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 15 June 2017]

Taiwan-based GEM Services, a backend house focusing exclusively on the power management semiconductor market, is forecast to post single-digit revenue growth in 2017 driven by strong demand for MOSFET chips, according to market sources.

GEM is expected to see its revenues register sequential growth in the third quarter, and revenues for the second half of 2017 outperform those for the first half, said the sources.

GEM posted revenues of NT$2.96 billion in 2016 with EPS coming to NT$5.53. The company's shareholders have approved the distribution of a cash dividend per share of NT$3.80 for the year.

Demand for MOSFET chips has been strong as Intel and AMD adopt more MOSFETs in their new CPU platforms. The global supply of traditional MOSFETs for PCs has also reduced as bigger vendors shift their focus to super-junction and IGBT products for use in automotive, industrial and other high-end product segments, according to market observers.

Taiwan-based MOSFET players including Advanced Power Electronics (APEC), Niko Semiconductor and Sinopower Semiconductor remain focused on PC-use MOSFET chips while their fellow international companies are shifting away from the traditional segment. The Taiwan-based suppliers are benefiting from tight supply of traditional MOSFET chips, the observers said.

