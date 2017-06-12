Optical communication component makers see mixed on-month growth in May revenues

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 12 June 2017]

LandMark Optoelectronics (LMO) and LuxNet saw May consolidated revenues of NT$162 million (US$5.4 million) increase 11.49% on month but decrease 28.43% on year and NT$110 million grow 10.22% on month but slip 39.26% on year, respectively, while TrueLight and Elite Advanced Laser (EAL) had May consolidated revenues of NT$109 million dropping 31.03% on month and 62.91% on year and NT$614 million falling 5.50% and 14.04%, respectively.

LMO produces GaAs- and InP-based epitaxial wafers used to make laser diodes and photo detectors used in optical communications. TrueLight and LuxNet produce laser and photo diodes used in optical communications, while EAL is a provider of laser diode packaging and testing services.

LMO has obtained certification for epitaxial wafers used to make 10Gbps PON (passive optical network) components and had wafers to make 25Gbps PON components in certification. The company is expected to see consolidated revenues of NT$490 million for the second quarter of 2017 and NT$626 million for the third.

TrueLight's and EAL's sequential drops in May consolidated revenues were due to decreased demand for PON used in broadband networks in China.

LMO's January-May consolidated revenues of NT$684 million fell 36.46% on year, TrueLight's NT$904 million, EAL's NT$3.077 billion and LuxNet's NT$609 million also dipped 56.61%, 11.77% and 57.43% on year.

3 optical communication component makers: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2017 - May 2017 (NT$m) Month Land Mark Truelight Elaser Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y May-17 109 (62.9%) 614 (14%) Apr-17 158 (41.8%) 649 (10.7%) Mar-17 187 (64%) 639 (12%) Feb-17 208 (51.1%) 603 (3.7%) Jan-17 242 (54.1%) 573 (17.6%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017