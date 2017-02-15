LandMark Optoelectronics 4Q16 net profit hits record low

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 15 February 2017]

LandMark Optoelectronics, a maker of GaAs- and InP-based epitaxial wafers used to make optical communication components, released its financial report for the fourth quarter of 2016 at a February 14 investors conference, with net profit of NT$86 million (US$2.7 million) marking a quarterly low.

In terms of applications, optical communications accounted for 40% of consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter, data centers 50% including 35% from silicon photonics devices, and industrial and others for 10%. For the first quarter of 2017, the revenue proportion for optical communications is expected to drop to 35% and that for data centers to rise to 55% including 40% from silicon photonics devices.

LandMark began shipments of epitaxial wafers used to produce 10Gbps devices for use in data centers and expects shipments to peak in the second quarter of 2017 and the corresponding revenue proportion to reach 25-30% in 2017. In addition, shipments of epitaxial wafers used to produce silicon photonics devices will increase in 2017.

LandMark currently has production capacity consisting of 19 MOCVD sets. The company's board of directors on February 14 decided to distribute a cash dividend per share of NT$8.00 for 2016.

LandMark Optoelectronics: Financial report, 4Q16 (NT$m) Item 4Q16 Q/Q Y/Y 2016 Y/Y Consolidated revenues 350 (28.57%) (43.64%) 2,110 4.04% Gross margin 40.80% down 16.75pp down 26.51pp 59.64% down 6.29pp Net operating profit 87 (62.01%) (76.36%) 1,048 (10.35%) Net profit 86 (54.50%) (72.35%) 875 (11.53%) Net EPS (NT$) 0.95 9.64

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017