Taipei, Thursday, November 23, 2017 16:51 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
17°C
Epistar to increase VCSEL wafer output in 2018
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 23 November 2017]

LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar has extended production to wafers for processing VCSEL (vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser), with plans to expand production for the segment in 2018, according to industry sources.

Epistar uses some 4-inch MOCVD sets to produce VCSEL wafers currently and will add 7-15 6-inch MOCVD sets to increase output in 2018, the sources said. A 6-inch MOCVD set can roll out 400-500 VCSEL wafers monthly and a wafer sells for over US$2,000, the sources noted.

Apple has adopted 3D sensing facial recognition for iPhone X and Android smartphone vendors are expected to follow suit. Demand for VCSEL devices for 3D sensing is growing fast, with global market value estimated to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 17.3% during 2016-2022.

UK-based IQE will raise GBP95 million (US$125.9 million) to add 40-60 MOCVD sets for producing VCSEL wafers over the next 3-5 years and plans to gradually increase the number of MOCVD tools to 100 sets at a new plant. IQE president and CEO Drew Nelson, during his recent visit to Taiwan, said IQE may seek to outsource production of VCSEL wafers in Taiwan. Epistar may become IQE's manufacturing partner, the sources said.

GaAs wafer maker WIN Semiconductors has also become an outsourced producer for US-based Lumentum Holdings. Visual Photonics Epitaxy will procure new MOCVD sets for making VCSEL wafers.

UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link