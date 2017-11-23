Epistar to increase VCSEL wafer output in 2018

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 23 November 2017]

LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar has extended production to wafers for processing VCSEL (vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser), with plans to expand production for the segment in 2018, according to industry sources.

Epistar uses some 4-inch MOCVD sets to produce VCSEL wafers currently and will add 7-15 6-inch MOCVD sets to increase output in 2018, the sources said. A 6-inch MOCVD set can roll out 400-500 VCSEL wafers monthly and a wafer sells for over US$2,000, the sources noted.

Apple has adopted 3D sensing facial recognition for iPhone X and Android smartphone vendors are expected to follow suit. Demand for VCSEL devices for 3D sensing is growing fast, with global market value estimated to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 17.3% during 2016-2022.

UK-based IQE will raise GBP95 million (US$125.9 million) to add 40-60 MOCVD sets for producing VCSEL wafers over the next 3-5 years and plans to gradually increase the number of MOCVD tools to 100 sets at a new plant. IQE president and CEO Drew Nelson, during his recent visit to Taiwan, said IQE may seek to outsource production of VCSEL wafers in Taiwan. Epistar may become IQE's manufacturing partner, the sources said.

GaAs wafer maker WIN Semiconductors has also become an outsourced producer for US-based Lumentum Holdings. Visual Photonics Epitaxy will procure new MOCVD sets for making VCSEL wafers.