TrueLight, LuxNet see 1Q17 net losses

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 16 May 2017]

TrueLight and LuxNet, both of which make semiconductor components and devices for optical communication, have reported net losses per share of NT$2.24 and NT$2.10 respectively for first-quarter 2017.

TrueLight posted consolidated revenues of NT$637.4 million (US$21.0 million), gross margin of -0.90%, net operating loss of NT$134.2 million and net loss of NT$159.2 million, while LuxNet recorded consolidated revenues of NT$399.3 million, gross margin of -10.52%, net operating loss of NT$122.1 million and net loss of NT$154.1 million.

The losses resulted from sharp decreases in demand for 2.5Gbps components and devices for FTTx networks from China and a price drop of about 50%.