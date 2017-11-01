Taipei, Wednesday, November 1, 2017 22:57 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
24°C
LandMark Opto reports increased profits for 3Q17
Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 1 November 2017]

GaAs epitaxial wafer maker LandMark Optoelectronics has reported net profits of NT$197 million (US$6.53 million) for the third quarter of 2017, up 4.3% on quarter and 34% on year. EPS for the quarter stood at NT$2.18 on revenues of NT$556 million.

Grosss margin surged 7pps to 57.74% in the third quarter thanks to expanded business scale and improvement in product mix, according to company sources.

Net profits for the first three quarters of 2017 totaled NT$430 million, decreasing 73% from a year earlier. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$4.77 for the 9-month period.

LandMark is expected to see its revenues top over NT$600 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, fueled by increasing shipments of its 2.5 PON devices and initial shipments of 25G DFB ((distributed feedback) epitaxial wafer products to IDM clients, industry sources have estimated.

Meanwhile, LandMark has continued ramping up its production capacity with the total number of its MOCVD (metal-organic chemical vapor deposition) machines to be increased to 25 by April 2018 compared to 19 currently.

Realtime news

  • Digitimes Research: Taiwan makers ship 21 million monitors in 3Q17

    Displays | 26min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Global notebook shipments decline in 3Q17

    IT + CE | 31min ago

  • Micron intros industrial microSD cards for surveillance

    Bits + chips | 35min ago

  • eMemory unveils auto-grade EEPROM IP

    Bits + chips | 38min ago

  • Samsung capex to reach KRW46.2 trillion in 2017

    Bits + chips | 40min ago

  • Camera module maker NewMax aims turnaround in 2018

    Mobile + telecom | 42min ago

  • Advantech reports profits for 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | 1h 49min ago

  • DFI nets NT$1.19 per share for 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | 2h 52min ago

  • Gowin, TSMC team up for 28nm FPGA chips

    Before Going to Press | 2h 54min ago

  • Danen October revenues rise

    Before Going to Press | 3h 19min ago

  • CHPT posts record revenues, profits for 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | 3h 20min ago

  • SK Hynix to expand DRAM production capacity in China

    Before Going to Press | 3h 21min ago

  • Solartech October revenues up on year

    Before Going to Press | 3h 32min ago

  • DRAMeXchange predicts higher DRAM bit growth in 2018

    Before Going to Press | 3h 45min ago

  • Lite-On Tech to attend CIIF 2017

    Before Going to Press | 3h 47min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link