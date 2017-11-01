LandMark Opto reports increased profits for 3Q17

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 1 November 2017]

GaAs epitaxial wafer maker LandMark Optoelectronics has reported net profits of NT$197 million (US$6.53 million) for the third quarter of 2017, up 4.3% on quarter and 34% on year. EPS for the quarter stood at NT$2.18 on revenues of NT$556 million.

Grosss margin surged 7pps to 57.74% in the third quarter thanks to expanded business scale and improvement in product mix, according to company sources.

Net profits for the first three quarters of 2017 totaled NT$430 million, decreasing 73% from a year earlier. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$4.77 for the 9-month period.

LandMark is expected to see its revenues top over NT$600 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, fueled by increasing shipments of its 2.5 PON devices and initial shipments of 25G DFB ((distributed feedback) epitaxial wafer products to IDM clients, industry sources have estimated.

Meanwhile, LandMark has continued ramping up its production capacity with the total number of its MOCVD (metal-organic chemical vapor deposition) machines to be increased to 25 by April 2018 compared to 19 currently.